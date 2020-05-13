Authorities ID Lawrence County homicide victim

Authorities have released the name of a man found dead in Lawrence County last week.

Deputies responded around 9:50 a.m. May 7 to 50 Lawrence County Road 2741, near Smithville, and found James Sartorelli unresponsive, according to a news release issued by the Lawrence County sheriff’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sartorelli’s body has been sent to the state Crime Lab for an autopsy and results are pending, the release states.

The sheriff’s office said in the release “persons of interest have been developed” in the case but did not provide further details.