Child-porn plea earns 5-year, 10-month term

FORT SMITH -- A Rogers man was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville in a child-pornography case.

Martin Rosales-Rodriguez, 20, received a sentence of five years and 10 months in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas. A $1,400 fine with interest waived also was imposed by U.S. District Judge Timothy Brooks, according to a sentencing sheet.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information in October 2018 regarding file-sharing of child pornography that was traced to a computer in Northwest Arkansas, according to Rosales-Rodriguez's plea agreement. An investigation traced the internet protocol address to Rosales-Rodriguez's residence in Rogers.

Investigators searched the home on April 16, 2019. Officers questioned Rosales-Rodriguez, who said that he used two cellphones and two laptop computers and provided his pass codes to them.

When investigators asked Rosales-Rodriguez about any peer-to-peer file-sharing networks after advising him of his Miranda rights, he said that he uses Tor (The Onion Router), and uTorrent on his personal laptop. Upon being asked if he had an idea why special agents were at his residence, Rosales-Rodriguez said he "stupidly downloaded something."

Rosales-Rodriguez said there was child pornography on his laptop that he downloaded from Tor and uTorrent, the plea agreement states. He went on to say that there would likely be five or six folders containing about "a couple thousand" images/videos of child pornography on the laptop. A forensic examination of the devices that was completed later revealed that it contained in excess of 2,500 images and 119 videos of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Rosales-Rodriguez was indicted June 26 on three counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography, according to court records. He entered a guilty plea to the first count of receipt of child pornography during a change-of-plea hearing on Oct. 31. Rosales-Rodriguez's remaining charges were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

This case was investigated by both the Department of Homeland Security and the Northwest Arkansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, a news release from Fowlkes states. Assistant U.S. Attorney Amy Driver prosecuted the case for the United States.

State Desk on 05/13/2020