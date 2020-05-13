FEMA denies storm aid to Craighead County homeowners, renters

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a request for individual assistance in Jonesboro after the agency deemed damage from severe storms that ripped through Craighead County didn't reach the severity for federal aid.

Straight-line winds pummeled the county and a tornado ripped through part of a business district in Jonesboro, causing extensive damage.

The request for individual assistance for homeowners and renters was denied in a letter dated May 11, according to Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Melody Daniel.

“Craighead County has 30 days to appeal that decision,” she said.

The letter from FEMA stated the impact to the individuals and households from the storm was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant the designation of Individual Assistance.

Anthony Coy, director of Emergency Management for Craighead County, said the county will not appeal the decision.

“We decided there was nothing new we could add that wasn’t in the original request,” he said. “An appeal would delay any relief to the citizens who need it.”

The tornado that ripped through Craighead County caused an estimated $7.9 million in damage to public buildings and infrastructure, according to Daniel.

Coy said the storm destroyed 149 homes, 114 received major damage, 390 received minor damage and 56 were affected by the storm. He said the county plans to request for state help when it comes to individual assistance.

President Donald Trump approved this weekend Governor Asa Hutchinson’s request for public assistance for Craighead County following severe storms, tornadoes and straight-line winds on March 28, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday in a news release.

Public assistance allows for eligible entities within Craighead County to request assistance with costs related to recovery such as debris removal, emergency protective measures and the restoration of public infrastructure. Eligible applicants could include state and local government and certain private non-profit organizations.