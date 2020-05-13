Garden tours at Little Rock's Symphony Designer House rescheduled

The cover of A Celebration of Symphony Designer House depicts this year's designer house, Belle Maison, 21509 Denny Road, Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

The Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild will offer garden tours at the Symphony Designer House, 21509 Denny Road, in Little Rock on May 22-24.

Tours originally scheduled for May 15-17 were rescheduled due to inclement weather, according to a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild. All previously purchased tickets for the tour will be honored.

However, the two homes on the 40-acre Belle Maison estate will not be open because of concerns related to the covid-19 outbreak. All garden tour tickets will include admission to tour the homes when they do open to visitors.

General admission tickets are $25, available online at ARSymphonyDesignerHouse.com.

A Celebration of Symphony Designer House, a commemorative book that documents the history of 25 Symphony Designer Houses in Arkansas, will be available for purchase; the cost is $29.95.

Visitors are encouraged to practice recommended health and safety procedures, including social distancing. All proceeds benefit the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.