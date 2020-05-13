People feed geese Tuesday along the shore of the Loch Raven Reservoir in Glen Arm, Md. (AP/Julio Cortez)

Hackers attempt to extort Texas courts

DALLAS -- Texas courts have been hit with a ransomware attack that took down the website and case-management systems for the state's appellate and high courts.

The attack on the courts' network was discovered Friday after beginning overnight, according a Monday statement from the Office of Court Administration. It said workers limited the damage by disabling part of the network and that the courts will not pay any ransom.

There is no current evidence that sensitive or personnel information was compromised, according to the statement.

Hackers use ransomware to invade computer systems and encrypt files in an effort to extort ransom payments to unlock them.

The hack left Texas' top civil and criminal courts without a working case-management system or internet in their offices and led staff members to put out rulings over Twitter, Blake Hawthorne, the top administrator of the Texas Supreme Court, said Tuesday.

He said the courts' separate document filings system remains operational and the courts are working to ensure lawyers and the public can access court records.

NBC apologizes for cutoff of Barr quote

NEW YORK -- NBC has apologized for "inaccurately" cutting a portion of an interview with U.S. Attorney General William Barr that left a false impression with viewers of Meet the Press.

The apology didn't satisfy President Donald Trump, who tweeted both Sunday and Monday that Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd should be fired.

The news show was discussing the Justice Department's decision last week to drop its case against Michael Flynn, the president's former national security adviser, when Todd played a portion of an interview that Barr gave last Thursday to CBS News.

When Barr was asked by a reporter what history would say about the decision, Barr replied that "history is written by the winner. So it largely depends on who's writing the history."

Todd said that he was struck by the cynicism of that answer.

"It's a correct answer," Todd said. "But he's the attorney general. He didn't make the case that he was upholding the rule of law. He was almost admitting that, yeah, this is a political job."

However, Meet the Press didn't include Barr's full answer to the question. He went on to say: "But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice."

In other words, Barr actually said what Todd accused him of not saying.

In apologizing for the mistake, NBC tweeted that it "inadvertently and inaccurately" cut the video.

"The remaining clip included important remarks from the attorney general that we missed, and we regret the error," NBC said.

39 virus infections noted at Missouri jail

O'FALLON, Mo. -- Nearly three dozen inmates at an eastern Missouri jail have tested positive for the coronavirus, along with five members of the jail staff members.

The 34 inmates included some who showed symptoms and some who did not, according to a joint statement late Monday from the Lincoln County sheriff's office and the county health department. None of the inmates or staff members have died, and none required hospitalization. The statement said all five staff members have recovered. The inmates who tested positive have been quarantined.

Missouri has exceeded 10,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus as of Tuesday. Since March, 524 people in Missouri have died from the virus.

Anti-Semitic incidents said to hit record

SILVER SPRING, Md. -- American Jews were targets of more anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 than any other year over the past four decades, a surge marked by deadly attacks on a California synagogue, a Jewish grocery store in New Jersey and a rabbi's New York home, the Anti-Defamation League reported Tuesday.

The Jewish civil-rights group counted 2,107 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019, finding 61 physical assault cases, 1,127 instances of harassment and 919 acts of vandalism. That's the highest annual tally since the New York City group began tracking anti-Semitic incidents in 1979. It also marked a 12% increase over the 1,879 incidents it counted in 2018.

Jonathan Greenblatt, the group's CEO, attributes last year's record high to a "normalization of anti-Semitic tropes," the "charged politics of the day" and social media. This year, he said, the coronavirus pandemic is fueling anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

The count of anti-Semitic assaults involved 95 victims. More than half of the assaults occurred in New York City, including 25 in Brooklyn. Eight of those Brooklyn assaults happened during a span of eight days in December, primarily in neighborhoods where many Orthodox Jews live.

