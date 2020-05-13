Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Hogs make cut for 4-star Texas defender

by Richard Davenport | Today at 7:46 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Jon Cooper, an assistant coach with the University of Arkansas football team, speaks with members of the media Thursday, February 6, 2020, inside the Fred W. Smith Football Center on the campus in Fayetteville. Ten football assistants participated in the interview process. Check out nwaonline.com/200207Daily/ and nwadg.com/photos for a photo gallery. ( David Gottschalk)

Arkansas made the top six for ESPN 4-star defensive end Landyn Watson.

Watson, 6-3, 230 pounds, of Hutto, Texas, narrowed his list to Arkansas, Arizona State, Tennessee, California, Virginia Tech and TCU. Tight ends coach Jon Cooper and defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc are recruiting him.

"They are doing a really good job recruiting me, (staying in) communication with me and my family," Watson said.

Watson planned to attend Arkansas' Red-White game on April 25 before the NCAA implemented a dead period on March 13.

As a junior, Watson recorded 49 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 21 quarterback hurries, 4 recovered fumbles, 2 forced fumbles and 4 pass breakups for Hutto, which is 25 miles northeast of Austin.

Watson, who could also play outside linebacker, thinks highly of Cooper and LeBlanc.

"Always, they are just great," Watson said.

He said he's not sure when he'll make his college decision.

