Hot Springs 'masseuse' accused of luring clients into robberies to appear in court

A woman accused of claiming to be a masseuse in order to rob clients was arrested Monday on multiple felony charges, according to authorities.

Karen Suzanne Chadwick, 35, was taken into custody at her residence around 11 a.m. and faces charges of two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of theft of property obtained by threat of serious physical injury and two counts of breaking or entering, authorities said.

According to probable cause affidavits, a man told Hot Springs police on April 19 that he was robbed after responding to an online advertisement for a massage and meeting Chadwick at her residence.

The victim told police Chadwick directed him to an upstairs bathroom and told him "he would need to clean himself" prior to the massage. After discovering his clothing was gone, the victim attempted to follow Chadwick downstairs and was confronted by another man, later identified as 38-year-old Leroy Martin Homan, who acted like he had a gun in his pants, the affidavit states.

Homan reportedly detained him there while Chadwick took his keys and went through his vehicle parked outside, taking $850 worth of items, including CDs and prescription sunglasses.

On April 22, a second man reported a robbery under similar circumstances.

Homan was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday on charges that match those faced by Chadwick. Homan appeared Monday via video in district court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. Judge Joe Graham set his bond at $50,000, and a felony review hearing is scheduled for June 29.

An online roster showed Chadwick was being held at the Garland County jail Wednesday morning. Her first court appearance was scheduled for 1 p.m., according to court records.