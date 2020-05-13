• Sarah Ignash, 42, of Ferndale, Mich., whose dog-care business has been temporarily closed because of the coronavirus, joined the two dozen members of the Ferndale T-Rex Walking Club who don inflatable costumes -- including a T-rex, dancing bears and a bipedal zebra -- for feel-good neighborhood jaunts.

• Roy E. Brown, 63, accused of placing a target from a child's archery play-set in the front yard of the Rev. Keith Caldwell, the NAACP president in Nashville, Tenn., was charged with intimidation, police said.

• Brandon Ferguson, 24, a former University of Pennsylvania security guard who says he fired in self-defense, faces aggravated assault and other counts in a bus shooting in Philadelphia that wounded three teenagers and injured a woman, prosecutors said.

• Lise-Lotte Nilas, a Danish prosecutor, said two Swedish men, ages 22 and 23, were charged with terrorism in connection with an explosion in Copenhagen last August that damaged the headquarters of the Danish Tax Agency, injuring a bystander.

• Park rangers at North Carolina's Cape Lookout National Seashore issued a warning to anglers and surfers after a biologist found some very large footprints in the sand left by a black bear that apparently swam at least a mile across the Core Sound to get to the barrier islands.

• Ronjae Steadman, 19, of New Orleans, arrested after a drive-by shooting that killed a man and a 3-year-old boy, was charged with second-degree murder, illegally possessing a weapon and other counts, authorities said.

• Ahmad Kamal, a police spokesman in Indonesia's Papua province, said an American pilot, Joyce Chaisin Lin, 40, died when her light plane had a mechanical problem and crashed into a lake while taking off from an airport in Jayapura to deliver humanitarian supplies to a remote village.

• Tamika Dameron, a police spokesman in Dallas, said two people were arrested after officers found a 6-year-old boy locked in a shed, prompting state child-welfare officials to place the boy, his 7-year-old sister and their 4-year-old brother in foster care.

• Dennis Fett, co-founder of the Peacock Information Center in Minden, Iowa, praised a fast-thinking Boston police officer who went online to find a mating call to play on his cellphone to lure a runaway peacock into a fenced-in yard where it was recaptured.

