Arkansas woman faces charge over shots fired at neighbor

HOT SPRINGS - A Jessieville woman was arrested Thursday on accusations she shot at her neighbor as the woman worked on her property, according to a probable-cause affidavit.

Jacqueline Hennick, 55, of 387 Kevin Road was taken into custody shortly after 2 p.m. and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault.

She was later released on a $2,500 bond and is set to appear June 22 in Garland County District Court.

According to the affidavit, the victim told Garland County sheriff's deputies that she was on her property at 343 Kevin Road and was spraying weedkiller on the fence line that separates her property from that of her neighbor, Hennick. As she got closer to a pond that is on both properties, she heard Hennick say, "Can I help you?"

She said she ignored Hennick and continued spraying and heard Hennick repeat the question. She said she looked up and saw Hennick standing on her back porch with either a rifle or shotgun pointed at her, according to the affidavit.

She said Hennick raised the gun in the air and fired it, the affidavit said. The victim said she continued spraying and moving toward the pond. She said she heard five more shots fired from the back porch and saw one bullet hit the ground 2 feet from her, according to the affidavit.

The woman's husband was present during the incident and recorded it on his cellphone, according to the affidavit. He said he heard six shots from the area of Hennick's back porch and that two bullets hit the ground near his wife, including one 2 feet from her leg.

He told the police that at that point he told his wife to stop spraying and "come back to the house."

Deputies reviewed footage from the couple's outdoor security camera and could see the victim spraying the fence and moving toward the pond, the affidavit said. The affidavit also notes there was no audio on the recording but the husband could be seen pulling out his cellphone and recording.

Investigators reviewed a 911 call reportedly made by Hennick and noted during the course of the call that Hennick stated her neighbor was "spraying poison into the pond," according to the affidavit. She also stated the police needed to arrive quickly or she was "about to do something illegal."

NW News on 05/13/2020