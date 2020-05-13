Nebraskans proud of state club

BELLA VISTA -- The great 'Husker spirit can't be squelched.

Spirited Nebraskans transplanted to Northwest Arkansas area are still proud of their home state and continue to celebrate their heritage here.

"I think Nebraskans just want to stay together," Marcia Gerdes, Nebraska Club of NWA president, said, laughing. "It's our desire to get together."

The social club, established at least 30 to 40 years ago, continues to evolve, Gerdes said. The Nebraska Club is one of the few "state" clubs -- maybe the only -- still standing after being established decades ago.

Younger, working members, ever-changing televised sports times and the current pandemic have impacted the club, but the socially-based organization has weathered many a storm and keeps plugging along.

Club members are planning for future events, once covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

Past events have set the bar.

"We've had tailgates, either a breakfast or a barbecue," Gerdes said. "We've had lots of outings and potlucks. It's been evolving over the years. In the past, they roasted a big hog to raise money so they could listen to the football games on the radio."

These days, with football televised, it's difficult to plan social outings based on the game time. Sometimes, that time isn't released until the week before, so it would be hard to line up a caterer, she added.

Instead, younger members gravitate to watching sports events televised at a bar. The club is transitioning to that type of event as well, she said.

The club still has large social gatherings -- of nearly 60 to 75 members -- at the Tanyard Creek pavilion or Kingswood pavilion, where former coaches and players could speak to the crowd. Those spots can hold large groups of 'Huskers.

Gatherings feature a meal and a raffle for 'Husker-theme items and auction items. Every fall, members auction off several tickets for a Cornhuskers' football game to raise money.

For the past five years, the club also has hosted a large Christmas party, usually in the Bella Vista Country Club ballroom, she said.

The 110-member group keeps expanding. As more 'Huskers move to the Northwest Arkansas area, the club felt it was important to include those interested.

"We don't want to leave anyone out who wants to join and have fun with us," Gerdes said.

In January, the new officers voted to make the club's scope broader, simplifying the name from the Nebraska Club of Bella Vista and NW Arkansas, to the Nebraska Club of NWA. Members live in Siloam Springs, Pea Ridge and other places in the area. The club's secretary lives in Rogers.

Eighty-to 85 percent of members live in Bella Vista, but the club wants to include anyone from Nebraksa who inquires about joining, she said.

"We welcome any former Nebraskans living in Northwest Arkansas who would like to join our group," she said.

Gerdes and her husband moved to Bella Vista seven years ago. Her husband read about the Nebraska Club in The Weekly Vista newspaper. They attended an event and have enjoyed getting to know fellow 'Huskers throughout the years, she said.

Gerdes believes the secret to the club's longevity is the desire to meet up with fellow Nebraskans.

"We still enjoy getting together with people and know what's going on in Nebraska," she said. "It's easy to be in Arkansas. There are no professional leagues in Arkansas, so as people in Arkansas rally around the Razorbacks, we rally around the 'Huskers."

The club will continue to offer a social connection not found elsewhere. A smaller group within the club normally meets for breakfast on Saturday mornings, during normal conditions when covid-19 restrictions aren't in place, she said.

Members are kept updated by various methods. Those who prefer e-mail updates are sent an email about gatherings, and information is posted on the club's Facebook page.

In the past, the 'Huskers were always listed in the top 10. That no longer is the case, and some members have suggested gatherings could be centered around baseball or other sports.

A Friday night gathering may be something the club tries, instead of a Saturday sports gathering, she said.

Gerdes has been a dedicated member of the group for seven years. There's something to be said about sharing certain aspects of life, being kindred spirits. Gerde said she was motivated to head up the group to continue its legacy.

"I wanted to keep it going," she said. "People want to keep that Nebraska connection."

For information, call Gerdes at (605) 870-1880.

