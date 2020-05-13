North Little Rock police ID homicide victim

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.
North Little Rock police have named the man found dead Tuesday morning in a vacant lot.
The body of 28-year-old Devan Wiggins of North Little Rock was found by police around 8:30 a.m. in a lot in the 4400 block of Rogers Street, according to a news release.
Officers “observed trauma to” his body, the release states, but did not specify what injuries he sustained.
Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.