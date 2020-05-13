North Little Rock police ID homicide victim

FILE - A North Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

North Little Rock police have named the man found dead Tuesday morning in a vacant lot.

The body of 28-year-old Devan Wiggins of North Little Rock was found by police around 8:30 a.m. in a lot in the 4400 block of Rogers Street, according to a news release.

Officers “observed trauma to” his body, the release states, but did not specify what injuries he sustained.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact authorities.