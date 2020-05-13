Officials named in 'unmasking' of Trump ally

FILE- In this Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Ambassador Richard Grenell during a press conference after their meeting, in Belgrade, Serbia. Kosovo’s acting prime minister has on Monday, April 20 accused a United States envoy of being “directly involved” in toppling his government last month. He said Grenell is insisting on a final deal in talks between Kosovo and Serbia to score political points. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, file)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's top intelligence adviser has given the Justice Department the names of Obama administration officials who "unmasked" then-national-security-adviser Michael Flynn after his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States in 2016, according to U.S. officials.

That action, which has been a cornerstone of Trump's allegations of criminality by his predecessor, identified Flynn as the person urging Russia not to respond to punitive sanctions that the Obama administration had imposed after the Kremlin's interference in the presidential election.

Unmasking is a routine practice used to identify a U.S. person who is anonymously referred to in an intelligence document -- in this case the intercepted conversations of Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador at the time, who was a target of U.S. surveillance.

Richard Grenell, the acting director of national intelligence, declassified the document -- a list of former President Barack Obama's administration officials who sought to learn the identities of Trump associates swept up in surveillance of foreign officials -- and gave it to the Justice Department, officials said.

The department does not intend to release it, a senior department official said, and Grenell's office declined to a provide a copy. But Republican lawmakers could demand that Grenell's office release the list.

Flynn's communications with Kislyak were scrutinized as part of the FBI's investigation of Russian election interference and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Last year, Attorney General William Barr appointed a career federal prosecutor, John Durham, to investigate the probe's origins. Separately, the Justice Department inspector general found that the investigation was properly started and not influenced by political bias, however, it also found broad and "serious performance failures" requiring major changes.

"Unmasking is common -- literally hundreds of times a year across multiple administrations," said Michael Morell, the former deputy director of the CIA and host of the "Intelligence Matters" podcast.

"In general, senior officials make the requests when necessary to understand the underlying intelligence," Morell said. "I myself did it several times a month. You can't do your job without it."

Current and former officials defended the decision to unmask Flynn as vital to understanding whether the Trump campaign, to which Flynn was a senior adviser, was seeking to undermine the Obama administration's foreign policy.

The unmasking issue has been central to allegations by other presidential supporters that the Obama administration tried to harm Trump's campaign and undermine his presidency.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., a member of the House Intelligence Committee has long said that Obama officials acted improperly in requesting that associates of Trump be revealed to them from surveillance transcripts. Trump has accused Susan Rice, Obama's national security adviser, of committing a crime by seeking to learn the identities of Trump associates caught in intelligence surveillance.

Names of Americans swept up in wiretaps of foreign officials by spy agencies are blacked out of transcripts to prevent such eavesdropping from becoming a tool for improper domestic surveillance, but experts said that Rice's requests to see, or "unmask," them were a justifiable step.

Officials must provide a reason to view the information, like trying to better understand the significance of an electronic intercept or the strategy of a potentially adversarial government, Steven Aftergood, an expert on government classification at the Federation of American Scientists, said.

But declassifying or publicly revealing which officials make those requests is highly unusual, he added.

Rice has said she does not remember specifics of her requests, according to transcripts of questioning by congressional investigators released last week. But, she said, she was trying to understand Russia's election interference and would have been concerned about an official outside government, as Flynn was at the time, talking to foreign adversaries in a way that could have undermined the sitting administration's policy.

Republicans have renewed their focus on Rice in recent days. On Fox News on Monday evening, Republican former Rep. Trey Gowdy pointed to a partially declassified memo from Rice, which said Obama raised concerns about sharing information about Russia with the incoming administration. Gowdy called on the rest of the memo to be declassified and released.

