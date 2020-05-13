Police searching for teen suspect in Searcy homicide

Police lights are shown in this file photo.

Searcy police are searching for an 18-year-old man wanted in an April 29 homicide.

Robert Hurd of Searcy is accused of fatally shooting 38-year-old Eric Kalas, according to a news release issued by the Searcy Police Department.

Kalas was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 2:20 p.m. April 29 on Randall Drive, police said. He was taken to Unity Health Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Hurd is wanted on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft, the release states.

Police said he was out on bond for two counts of attempted murder in a separate case and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Hurd was described by police as a black man standing around 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said they believe Hurd could be in the Memphis area.