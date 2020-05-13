POLICE BEAT: Traffic stop leads to gun charge

A Malvern man was arrested on a charge of felony possession of a defaced firearm during a traffic stop for expired tags on Tuesday morning, according to an Arkansas State Police arrest report.

A trooper spotted the outdated tags on the vehicle, driven by 21-year-old Justin Carnahan, at the northbound exit of Interstate 430 to Cantrell Road in Little Rock and initiated the stop, the report said.

The trooper saw the firearm, a semi-automatic .22-caliber rifle, in plain view and, upon temporarily gaining possession of the firearm for officer safety, realized the serial number appeared to have been removed from the weapon, according to the report.

Carnahan said he purchased the rifle in that condition recently and had bought ammunition for it, the report said.

Carnahan was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he has no bail set.

