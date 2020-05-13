Rogers man sentenced to 13 years in drug case

FORT SMITH -- A Rogers man was sentenced Monday in U.S. District Court in Fayetteville to 13 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release on drug-trafficking charges.

Tyler Dellinger, 29, received eight years for one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, and five years for one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, according to court records. U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks also imposed a $2,900 fine.

Task force officers and special agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration received information from a confidential source on Oct. 30 that Dellinger was in possession of a large amount of heroin and a firearm, according to Dellinger's plea agreement. Dellinger was trying to sell heroin to the source, who also reported that he was staying in a specific room in a specific hotel in Fayetteville.

The agents went to the hotel and confirmed the information that the source provided with hotel staff members. They also contacted officers with the Arkansas Probation and Parole Office because they knew Dellinger was on parole and that there was a warrant out for his arrest. The probation and parole officers said Dellinger also had a parole search waiver on file.

Dellinger's parole officer and other personnel arrived at the hotel to help the agents with the investigation. They made contact with Dellinger in his hotel room, where he was in possession of about a quarter pound of heroin, a small amount of methamphetamine, several sets of digital scales, ammunition and a revolver that previously had been reported stolen.

After waiving his Miranda rights, Dellinger provided a statement to the investigating agents. He said that he had recently returned from Dallas with the heroin, and that he had several customers in Northwest Arkansas to whom he always distributed heroin. He said he recently had acquired the gun because people were "always trying" to rob him of heroin and money.

The heroin Dellinger possessed was field-tested positive for the presence of the drug. The heroin was then sent to the Drug Enforcement Administration Crime Laboratory for additional testing.

Dellinger was indicted Nov. 20 on possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime counts, as well as a third count of felon in possession of a firearm, according to court records. He entered a guilty plea to the first two charges during a change of plea hearing held Feb. 4. Dellinger's third charge was dismissed in accordance with his plea agreement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kim Harris prosecuted the case for the Western District of Arkansas, according to the office of David Clay Fowlkes, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

