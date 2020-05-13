Sixth Washington County resident dies of coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE -- A sixth Washington County resident has died of covid-19, according to the coroner.

A 69-year-old woman, whose identity hasn't been released, died Monday afternoon, Coroner Roger Morris said. The woman was from the Springdale area and wasn't a nursing home resident, he said.

The first resident in the county to die of the virus was a 49-year-old man on April 21 followed by a 59-year-old woman April 22. They were both from the Springdale area, and their identities have been withheld.

Three residents of Brookstone Assisted Living Community have died. An 88-year-old woman, whose identity has been withheld, died April 25. Raymond Pennington, 94, died May 5. Helga McClean, 86, died Friday.

Danyelle McNeill, spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Health, said Monday the nursing home had no other known covid-19 cases and the department's policy is to test all residents and staff in a nursing home if one person tests positive for the virus.

A representative of Brookstone didn't return a phone message seeking comment Monday or Tuesday.

Two Oklahoma residents have also died in Washington County.

Susan Young, 72, of Stilwell, Okla., died March 26 at Washington Regional Medical Center, according to death records. Denith Deason, 83, of Colcord, Okla., died April 15 at the Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks hospital, according to death records.

Washington County had 110 coronavirus cases, with 84 recovered, as of 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Benton County had 123 cases, with 103 recovered, and no deaths.

