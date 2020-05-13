Slaying probed after man found dead

North Little Rock police are investigating the slaying of a person found dead Tuesday morning in a vacant lot, according to authorities.

An emergency call at about 8:30 a.m. brought officers to the 4400 block of Rogers Street, police spokeswoman Sgt. Amy Cooper said in a news release. The site is south of the East Broadway Street intersection.

Police observed trauma to the male victim's body, Cooper said, declining to release any further information about his injuries because of the ongoing investigation.

Authorities said the victim's identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

No suspects were named in the release.

