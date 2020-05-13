Starkville next stop for scorer

When the 2019-20 academic year began in August, KK Pavatt was in Texas.

The senior forward from Conway, who was being home-schooled, earned an opportunity to work with FC Dallas' Development Academy.

At a glance NAME KK Pavatt SCHOOL Conway SPORT Soccer CLASS Senior CHALK TALK Scored 62 goals and had 30 assists in high school career at Conway. … Finished with 31 goals and 12 assists in 2019 to help the Lady Wampus Cats reach the Class 6A state championship game. … Had 6 goals and 2 assists in 4 of Conway’s matches in 2020 before the season was canceled. … Has also played in FC Dallas’ development program. … Will play soccer at Mississippi State.

Pavatt wasn't planning on playing her senior season at Conway, but she and her family decided for her to come back to Arkansas in time for the spring semester.

The 2019 state girls Gatorade Soccer Player of the Year and first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection made the most of her limited final season with the Lady Wampus Cats, scoring 6 goals to go along with 2 assists in 4 matches.

As soon as Pavatt got going, the Lady Wampus Cats' season was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic, then eventually canceled.

"At first, it was hard to believe," Pavatt said. "I had played last season like it was my last season. I got another chance to have a senior year, then it got taken away.

"It was a hard pill to swallow."

Conway girls soccer Coach Kevin DeStefano said he always told his players to play like it was their last match. Little did his players know that their March 10 match against Valley View, a 5-1 victory in which Pavatt scored four goals, was their last of the season.

"You see the professional leagues cancel their games and it all snowballs," DeStefano said. "You realize that your season may be canceled.

"But man, it was tough when we got the news. They loved to be together."

In 2019, Pavatt was the catalyst for the Lady Wampus Cats reaching the Class 6A state championship game against Fayetteville with a team-high 31 goals and 12 assists.

"She can score goals in a bucket," DeStefano said. "She made a huge impact on us."

However, Conway lost to Fayetteville, which led to a simple goal for the Lady Wampus Cats for the 2020 season.

"We talked a lot about redemption," DeStefano said. "It was disappointing to lose that state championship game. So, winning a state championship this season, that was the only goal we had."

Pavatt finished high school with 62 goals and 30 assists. She will continue her soccer career at Mississippi State.

"Players like KK don't come around in the state of Arkansas often," DeStefano said. "We haven't had a lot of D-I players in the state. So it makes a huge difference when you have KK."

Playing in FC Dallas' development program was critical for her career, noting the speed of play.

"There's more sophistication in soccer on that level," Pavatt said.

DeStefano said Pavatt's experience in Texas will only help her.

"She held her own," DeStefano said. "She created a lot of shots."

But without Conway, Pavatt isn't sure if she would have stuck with soccer. She admitted that after playing soccer in Tulsa before high school, she wasn't sure if she wanted to continue playing the sport.

Being around the Lady Wampus Cats changed her mind.

"It's been huge for me," Pavatt said. "It's my favorite part of the day. I couldn't wait until 2 p.m. to go play."

Up next for Pavatt is the SEC.

Pavatt said the small-town feel of Starkville, Miss., attracted her to Mississippi State.

"It's a beautiful campus," Pavatt said. "The town is there for the school. It's very family-oriented and very quaint. It's a big school but not overwhelming."

Also, Pavatt credited Mississippi State Coach James Armstrong and his staff for getting her to the school.

"They made it a point to get to know me and my family," Pavatt said. "They want to know how I'm doing and what's going on in my family. They want to know you as a person before they do as a player.

"If you're in athletics at Mississippi State, you're part of a family. That was important to me."

DeStefano hopes Pavatt's career can be one that future players look to if they want to reach her level.

"She's an example for her teammates for what you have to do to get to the next level," DeStefano said.

Sports on 05/13/2020