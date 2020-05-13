Two teens charged in Marked Tree homicide

The mugshots of Jordan Ratton (left) and Cameron Wray are shown in this undated composite photo. The two Marked Tree teenagers have been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the death of Mack Rhoads. (Courtesy photo / Poinsett County sheriff's office )

Two Marked Tree teenagers were arrested Tuesday in connection with the April murder of an 87-year-old man.

Jordan Ratton, 19, and Cameron Wray, 18, were arrested by the Arkansas State Police, the Poinsett County sheriff's office and the Marked Tree Police Department, according to a press release from the Poinsett County sheriff. The two teens were charged with capital murder in the April death of Johnny Mack Rhoads.

Both teens are also charged with aggravated robbery. They are being held on $1 million cash-only bonds, the release said.

Rhoads was discovered dead in his home in the 100 block of Brigance Street in Marked Tree around 9 a.m. April 16.

The investigation is ongoing.