UA's No. 2 official to depart for N.C. job; interim replacement named

The second-in-command at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville is leaving for the same position at a university in North Carolina.

Jim Coleman has been provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs since Jan. 1, 2017. He'll begin his new position as provost, executive vice chancellor and biology professor of the University of North Carolina Greensboro on July 1.

Coleman will be replaced on an interim basis by Charles Robinson, who is currently vice chancellor of student affairs. Robinson will serve in both positions while the university conducts an internal search for a provost later this year or early next year, according to a university news release.

It's unclear what Coleman's salary for this year is, but last year he earned $315,180, according to the state higher-education division. Robinson will earn a $300,000 salary when he assumes his new role July 1, according to Amy Schlesing, executive director of strategic communications.

The UA news release noted that retention and graduation rates improved during Coleman's tenure. Coleman implemented an advising program for students least likely to complete their degrees, using data to identify those students.

Chancellor Joe Steinmetz announced Coleman's departure in a message to the campus Tuesday.

"During his tenure, great progress was made on our guiding priorities, whether it was in the areas of research and economic development, student success, diversity and inclusion, or attracting top notch administrators and deans," Steinmetz wrote. "He did a great job, and many of us in administration are going to miss the sounds of his guitar emanating from his fourth-floor office at odd hours."

Robinson will become the interim provost and vice chancellor for academic and student affairs.

In the university's announcement, Steinmetz said the "merger" of both academic and student affairs "provides singular oversight for the academic and student enterprise, which obviously go hand-in-hand. In combination with a solid academic experience, a student's out-of-class experience and health and wellness are part of a holistic approach to student success."

Whether those offices will permanently merge will be determined at a later time, Schlesing said.

Robinson has been vice chancellor for student affairs since 2016 and has been at UA since 1999, first as a history faculty member. He also has been the director of the African American Studies program, the vice provost for diversity affairs and vice chancellor for diversity affairs.

