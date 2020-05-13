UNDER THE RADAR: Bentonville’s Riley Hayes

Riley Hayes (22) of Bentonville passes the ball as Claudia Bridges defends for Fayetteville at Tiger Arena in Bentonville, Ark., on Friday, February 14, 2020.

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is Bentonville’s Riley Hayes.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 5-6

Stats: Averaged 7.2 points, 6.8 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals per game as a junior. She shot 41 percent from the floor, 41 percent beyond the 3-point line and 79 percent at the free throw line.

Offers: Christian Brothers University, Henderson State, Arkansas-Fort Smith, Southern Nazarene University

Coach Tom Halbmaier:

“She has uncanny range and she’s so fluid. When she shoots the ball, it’s effortless looking. She has the ability to get to the rim. She’s very shifty with the basketball. With her body she’s able to attack certain angles and able to get in and finish. On top of that, she’s got explosive speed to get to the rim and be able to change direction. That’s what really separates her from the other players.

“Her senior year, she’s going to do really well and I expect big things. Her role is going to increase quite a bit because she’s going to be a senior and she’ll be one of our leading scorers.”