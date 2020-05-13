Sections
by Compiled from Democrat-Gazette press services | Today at 2:00 a.m.

The Mid-American Conference is eliminating postseason tournaments in eight sports, including baseball and softball, and men’s and women’s basketball are among nine sports that will have postseasons scaled back. The MAC’s announced the cost-cutting move Tuesday in response to the financial crisis being brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Postseason tournaments will also be discontinued in field hockey, women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s tennis and soccer. Champions will be determined by regular-season results. Men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will only include the top eight teams in the final regular-season standings. Regular-season basketball schedules will increase to 20 conference games and opening-round, on-campus tournament games will be eliminated. Volleyball, golf, swimming and diving, as well as indoor and outdoor track and field and men’s and women’s golf will also have postseasons with fewer participants.

