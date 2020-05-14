2 Arkansas motorcyclists die in separate crashes, state police say

Two motorcyclists died in separate crashes Wednesday in Arkansas, state police said.

Darren Norman, 35, was riding a Suzuki west on Church Street "at a high rate of speed" around 3:50 p.m. in Salem when a GMC headed south attempted to turn left onto the roadway from Circle Drive, according to a state police preliminary report.

The GMC and the Suzuki collided, and Norman died. The 75-year-old driver of the GMC was also injured, troopers said.

Around 1:50 a.m., 31-year-old Sean Moreno was riding a Honda motorcycle north on North Dixieland Road in Rogers when a Ford Ranger in the southbound lane of the roadway turned left in front of the motorcycle, according to a separate preliminary report.

The Honda fell over, and Morena died after he slid under the Ranger. The road was wet, and it was misty outside at the time of the wreck, according to the report.

Also on Wednesday, a 59-year-old Cabot woman died after a wreck involving three pickups.

A Chevrolet Silverado traveling north on Arkansas 5 crossed the centerline around 5:15 p.m., according to a state police preliminary report.

The Silverado struck a trailer being towed by a Toyota Tacoma and then struck a Dodge 1500, which left the road and came to a rest on its side in a ditch, the report states.

Troopers said Vickie High, the driver of the Dodge, died. A passenger in the Dodge, as well as the Silverado’s driver, were listed by state police as injured.

At least 183 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary numbers.