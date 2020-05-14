Sections
Aces in the hole

Today at 2:23 a.m.

BOBBY STONER, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club, 9-iron, 136 yards. Witnesses: Doyle Moore and Paul Jensen

MELINDA PACK, No. 8 Rolling Hills Country Club, 112 yards. Witnesses: JJ Northcutt, Jon Northcutt, Valerie Stone

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!

Email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 05/14/2020

Print Headline: Aces in the hole

