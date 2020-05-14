BOBBY STONER, No. 14 Centennial Valley Country Club, 9-iron, 136 yards. Witnesses: Doyle Moore and Paul Jensen
MELINDA PACK, No. 8 Rolling Hills Country Club, 112 yards. Witnesses: JJ Northcutt, Jon Northcutt, Valerie Stone
MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT!
Email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com
Sports on 05/14/2020
Print Headline: Aces in the hole
