Afghans again targeting Taliban

A mother breastfeeds her 2-day-old baby Wednesday at the Ataturk Children’s Hospital a day after being rescued from another maternity hospital that was the site of a deadline attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/514hospital/ (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered government forces to resume operations against the Taliban and other insurgent groups after 40 people, including newborn babies, were killed when armed militants opened fire inside a hospital and at a funeral ceremony.

The Taliban denied involvement in Tuesday's attacks on the hospital in a Shiite neighborhood of capital Kabul and on a funeral ceremony in the eastern province of Nangarhar. The violence cast further doubt on the longevity of the U.S.-Taliban deal that was meant to reduce bloodshed and pave the way for the withdrawal of U.S. troops and end nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.

"In order to ensure security for the public areas and to thwart attacks and threats from the Taliban and other terrorist groups, I am ordering Afghan National Security Forces to switch from an active defense mode to an offensive one and to begin operations against the enemies," Ghani said in a television address several hours after the attacks.

The Afghan military had stopped operations against the Taliban after the U.S. signed a peace deal with the group on Feb. 29. The deal was meant to lead the way for direct negotiations between the Afghan government and militant group, which has repeatedly rebuffed Ghani's peace calls. Violence has surged since the signing of the accord, killing hundreds.

Officials on Wednesday raised the death toll from the maternity hospital attack from 16 to 24, including mothers, nurses and two babies. A day after the shooting rampage, 20 infants were under medical observation, lying swaddled in blankets in hospital cribs.

Militants had stormed the hospital Tuesday, setting off an hours-long shootout with police. As the gunfight raged, Afghan security forces carried out babies and frantic mothers. The clinic in Dashti Barchi, a mostly Shiite neighborhood in Afghanistan's capital, is supported by international aid group Doctors Without Borders.

One woman gave birth as the shooting was taking place, the aid group said in a statement Wednesday. It said the woman and her baby were doing well.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack but the Taliban insisted they were not involved. In the past, most attacks in Dashti Barchi, home to the minority Shiite Hazara community, were carried out by the Islamic State group.

In a separate attack Tuesday, a suicide bomber targeted the funeral of a pro-government militia commander and former warlord in Nangarhhar's Khewa district, killing 32 people and wounding 133, according to Zahir Adil, spokesman for the province's public health department. Earlier reports had 24 dead and 68 wounded in the bombing.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the two horrific terrorist attacks in Afghanistan today," Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "During the holy month of Ramadan and amidst the threat of Covid-19, these dual attacks are particularly appalling. We note the Taliban have denied any responsibility and condemned both attacks as heinous."

Pompeo called on the Taliban and the Afghan government to cooperate to bring the perpetrators to justice.

"As long as there is no sustained reduction in violence and insufficient progress towards a negotiated political settlement, Afghanistan will remain vulnerable to terrorism," he said.

Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh was less conciliatory, saying in a tweet Wednesday that those who believed the Taliban were naive.

Information for this article was contributed by Eltaf Najafizada of Bloomberg News; and by Rahim Faiez, Tameem Akhgar and Maamoun Youssef of The Associated Press.

