New superintendent appointed for state-run Lee County School District

Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key on Thursday announced that Willie Murdock will become the superintendent of the state-controlled Lee County School District, a position she held from 2012-2017.

Murdock, the wife of state Rep. Reginald Murdock, D-Marianna, is replacing Zrano Bowles Jr.

Murdock has been the director of the Arkansas Career Pathways Initiative for the Arkansas Department of Higher Education since August 2017.

Her experience includes being a curriculum specialist, an elementary school principal and a teacher, all in the Lee County district. During her previous superintendency, the district was placed under state control and the school board was dismissed, but Murdock was retained.

Provisions of Murdock’s contract, including her salary, were being finalized Thursday, said Kimberly Mundell, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education.

