Arkansas inmate, accused 'blue-light rapist,' dies after testing positive for covid-19

FILE - Robert Todd Burmingham watches proceedings during jury selection for his trial Monday, Nov. 16, 1998, at the Cross County Court House in Wynne, Ark. Burmingham is accused of using a flashing blue light on a car to pull female motorists over and then assaulting them. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston)

Robert Todd Burmingham, the so-called "blue-light rapist" who was accused of using flashing blue lights to pull over and attack female motorists, died Wednesday while serving a life term at the Cummins Prison, officials said.

A Pulaski County coroner's report released Thursday states that Burmingham, 54, had tested positive for covid-19 and been admitted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences prior to his death. Gov. Asa Hutchinson confirmed at a Thursday press conference that Burmingham was infected with covid-19.

The Cummins Unit is the site of an outbreak that has infected 900 inmates, killing 8.

Burmingham's death was first reported by the TV station KATV.

Burmingham was convicted of raping two women in eastern Arkansas in 1997. One of his victims, a 17-year-old from Lonoke, told police that she was pulled over while traveling alone on a state highway and then sexually assaulted.

Authorities also suspected Burmingham of two similar rapes in which women reported that their attacker used police-style blue lights, though Burmingham was never brought to trial on those charges.