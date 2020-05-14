Benefits With Friends: Boat Bash, gala benefit Sheep Dogs

Michael Waddle of Benton County emergency management looks at first-responder protective equipment including gloves, masks, face shields and protective suits donated in May by Sheep Dog Impact Assistance. The Rogers nonprofit had solicited monetary and first-responder protective equipment donations for five weeks for distribution in Benton and Washington counties. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance has a pair of benefits slated for this summer.

Power on the Bricks and the Big Boat Bash, hosted by Beaver Lake Performance and Powerboat Association, will be July 17 and 18 in downtown Rogers and on Beaver Lake. The benefit will include a street party, poker run, vehicle show, musical entertainment, beer garden, vendor booths and a kids' zone.

Tickets: $85, $95 and $150 with additional $100 VIP option
Information: (417) 812-6035 or sheepdogia.org

The eighth annual Heroes Gala on Aug. 22 at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers will feature combat-wounded Army Sgt. Sergio Trejo as guest speaker. The evening's guest of honor will be Dancing With The Stars competitor and combat veteran Army Sgt. Noah Galloway. Army veteran Tracy Dufault will serve as honorary chairwoman. Matt Williams, a combat-wounded Army veteran and country music artist, will perform.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance helps provide "a civilian framework through which trained emergency and military personnel extend their service to society, to assist our neighbors in times of disaster and our own in times of hardship, and to respond independently, efficiently and strategically, achieving the greatest impact possible."

Founded in 2010, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is a nationally recognized nonprofit organization founded and headquartered in Rogers. SDIA exists to engage, assist and empower our nation's "Sheep Dogs" (veterans, law enforcement, fire and rescue, and EMS personnel) "to #GetOffTheCouch and reengage in living an active, meaningful and productive life with a renewed sense of purpose."

