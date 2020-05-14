Berryville woman dies in rainy crash

A 27-year-old Berryville woman was killed and her 32-year-old passenger injured in a crash during Monday night's rain in Carroll County, Arkansas State Police reported.

The report states that Ashley Tyree lost control of her 2005 Mazda on County Road 513 about 7:05 p.m. She had been driving west when she lost control of the vehicle and ran off the north side of the road, the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas » arkansasonline.com/fatalwrecks/]

Tyree overcorrected and crossed back across the road and off the south side. The car then struck an embankment, rolled over and hit a tree. Joshua Muholland of Berryville was the injured passenger, the report said.

Tyree's death brings to 176 the total of traffic deaths that state police have investigated so far this year.

State Desk on 05/14/2020