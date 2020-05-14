Chronicling life while waiting on new normal

In a previous life, about five months ago, there was some routine and lots of variety to life.

Almost every Thursday afternoon, a group of friends would meet to discuss sports, the economy and politics. Everyone had an opinion about sports, but most were more informed on politics.

On some Thursdays, lunch was shared with another group of guys who all had strong opinions about sports, too.

Some Tuesday afternoons were time for coffee, where the conversation was always lively and varied. One of the more knowledgeable about sports had been the leg wrestling champion of his youth.

Nowadays, there is lots of routine and very little variety.

A normal day starts with a cup of coffee and reading the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette almost cover to cover.

Never in my life would I have imagined that reading the daily news on an iPad would be preferred to a printed newspaper. The cup of coffee doesn't have to be put down to turn the page.

After the Democrat-Gazette is read, the sports sections of three or four other papers are read, then three sports websites. It's the process of mining for nuggets of sports news.

Not to brag too much, but it is impossible to find a better sports section than the one you are reading now.

The entire staff has busted tail to make sure we have sports coverage that our subscribers can enjoy.

We have a series detailing the stories of high school spring sports athletes who had their seasons cut short.

Another series -- and longtime staple -- Hog Futures is a breakdown of incoming players to the University of Arkansas football team. It has never been better.

Tom Murphy spearheaded an interesting series on which Razorbacks had the best professional football careers.

Bob Holt, a writing machine who is in the running for most bylines in the newspaper every year, cranks out all types of interesting stories and features.

Razorback news conferences are covered in-depth.

Plus there is national news and more. It is a team effort.

Every day our coverage is aimed at satisfying our readers.

By the time this scribe finishes reading the daily sports sections, it is time to write a column. This one is a little different, but it seemed time to share a few personal things during a time of staying home.

Most of my few outings have been grocery shopping. It is sometimes scary, though we are masked up and alert to dodge people who aren't masked up or practicing social distancing.

On a good note, it seems the ridiculous panic over toilet paper is drawing to a close, and the one about a meat shortage hasn't gained much traction.

Since schools were dismissed, Patrick, my stepson, has class every day in the dining room.

Fisher, the grandson, entertains himself in the den, kitchen or our bedroom when he's not in his playroom.

Monica, the wife, is a better cook than imagined, and my waist is proving it.

Movies have been watched wherever they could be found for free. Some are as good as remembered. Groundhog Day hits too close to home.

Facebook is checked more often than necessary.

The Last Dance, starring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, has been like watching sports.

Church is watched on the computer, and the offering is mailed in.

Phone calls with my daughter Whitney are our only time together for now.

Monday mornings include a little time spent with Tommy Smith, David Bazzel and Roger Scott on the Show With No Name on The Buzz.

I miss my friends and colleagues, and I miss sports. There will be a new normal, but it is going to take some time and a team effort.

