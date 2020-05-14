Conviction in drug case is overturned

The Arkansas Court of Appeals on Wednesday overturned the methamphetamine-possession conviction of a Monticello woman, ruling that prosecutors failed to prove that she had enough of the drug to violate the law.

Tara Kolb, 46, is serving a 12-year prison sentence, but the ruling does not shorten her time because she was simultaneously convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and sentenced to a concurrent 12-year term at her July jury trial in Drew County Circuit Court. She did not challenge that verdict. This is Kolb's fifth prison term. She will be eligible for parole in June 2023.

Kolb was arrested during a New Year's Eve 2018 traffic stop in Monticello that led to police discovering four syringes in the car she was riding in, court filings show. One syringe was found on her person, which Kolb said would "test positive," while the other three were found in the car. Kolb, who was on parole, told police that the other syringes also belonged to her.

But authorities tested only one of the syringes, which showed that it to contain methamphetamine. At her trial, her public defender Timothy Leonard called on Judge Byron Gibson to throw out the possession charge, saying that prosecutors could not prove the amount of the drug in the syringe was of a "usable amount" as required by law.

Kolb's appeal lawyer, Devon Holder of Pocahontas, made that same argument to the high court, which agreed with him in Wednesday's split decision.

"The chemist testified that the syringe contained methamphetamine in a dark red liquid that looked like blood. He stated that the syringe had not been tested for blood or any other substance besides methamphetamine," the ruling by Judge Larry Vaught states.

"We acknowledge that the methamphetamine was found ... but here we have no evidence identifying the dark-red liquid in which the methamphetamine was found and therefore no way to know if the syringes were 'usable.' Therefore, despite its location in a syringe, we cannot say that the methamphetamine was, in fact, ready to use in an injectable form."

Vaught's ruling was joined by fellow judges Robert Gladwin, Brandon Harrison, Phillip Whiteaker and Mike Murphy. Chief Judge Rita Gruber and judges Mark Klappenbach, Meredith Switzer and Waymond Brown dissented.

"By requiring that a commonly used adulterant or diluent be identified, the majority is requiring the State to prove a new element of the offense that does not exist either in the statute or in case law," Klappenbach wrote. "I would hold that the fact that methamphetamine was present in liquid form demonstrates its ability to be injected via the syringe and satisfies the usable-amount requirement."

Assistant Attorney General Karen Virginia Wallace represented prosecutors on appeal.

