State licensing panel to hear case of educator accused of sending racially hateful text

The state Board of Education voted 6 to 0 Thursday to send the case of a teacher and coach who is accused of sending a racially hateful text message to a black parent for a full evidentiary hearing by the Professional Licensure Standards Board.

The state board rejected an agreement between the licensing board and Bobby Max Pennington, who is white and was at the time of the text message a coach and dean of students at Dumas New Tech High School, that he be placed on probation for two years, pay a $250 fine and undergo five training programs including his written reflections on those training programs. Pennington is now an elementary pysical education teacher and head football coach.

The Education Board has had the option of upholding the proposed penalty or giving notice to Pennington that it is considering a different action.

At the end of May 2019, Pennington had sent a parent a text saying “I hate” and used a racially derogatory term, members of the Dumas community had told the Education Board in August 2019. Pennington followed that text with a second text to the parent saying, “Oh my God, I meant beggars.”