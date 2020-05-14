ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Gallery 26 welcomes the new exhibit; Arkansas State University debuts new virtual exhibition space

A new photography exhibition, "At Home and Abroad," opening Saturday at Gallery 26, includes India by Adams Pryor, Jukebox Across the River by Rita Henry and Cow by Rachel Worthen. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

Actual gallery

Gallery 26, 2601 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, will be showing "At Home and Abroad," an exhibition of travel photos from five continents by Arkansas natives Rita Henry, Adams Pryor and Rachel Worthen, Saturday-July 11. The gallery is operating on reduced hours, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and by appointment during the week. Call (501) 664-8996. See the Gallery 26 Facebook page, facebook.com/Gallery-26-93598692537, starting Saturday for images and prices.

Virtual gallery

Arkansas State University's Bradbury Art Museum, in partnership with the university's department of art and design, has created a new virtual exhibition space created to showcase the work of the ASU class of 2020. The exhibition, on display at bradburyartmuseum.org/2020-senior-exhibition, features work by Easton Adams and Xing Grubbs of Jonesboro; Landon Bates of Harrisburg; Kaly Beede of Pangburn; Ashton Brown of North Little Rock; Madison Donaldson of Campbell, Mo.; Dale Hindman of Maumelle; Nichole Johns of McCrory; Emily Richards of Cabot; and Zhuoyan Yao of Guangdong, China.

Garden tours

Citing expected inclement weather, the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra Guild is moving its garden tours at the Symphony Designer House, 21509 Denny Road, Little Rock, from Friday-Sunday to May 22-24. All previously purchased tickets for the tour will be honored. General admission tickets are $25, available online at ARSymphonyDesignerHouse.com. The two houses on the 40-acre Belle Maison estate will not be open because of concerns related to the covid-19 outbreak. All garden tour tickets will include admission to tour the houses when they do open to visitors.

A Celebration of Symphony Designer House, a commemorative book that documents the history of 25 Symphony Designer Houses, is for sale at $29.95 at Phoenix Interiors, Providence Design and online. All proceeds benefit the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra.

Small works sought

The Arkansas Arts Council is accepting submissions, starting Monday through July 24, for the 2021 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition, a competitive, judged visual art exhibition that showcases original work by Arkansas artists that is no larger than 18 inches by 24 inches.

An out-of-state juror will select up to 40 pieces from what most years is as many as 300 artworks as well as purchase awards, which can total up to $2,000, for works that will become part of the Arts Council's permanent collection. The exhibition will travel to up to nine venues statewide.

Artists must be members of the online Arkansas Artist Registry; they can enter up to three works on paper — fee is $10 per entry or $25 for three entries. Works must be original, not a reproduction of any kind and must have been completed within the past two years. Additional guidelines and an online submission form are available at ArkansasArts.org. Call (501) 324-9767.

