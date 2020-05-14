FEMA denies individual aid for Craighead County storms' hit; threshold wasn’t met, it says

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has denied a request for individual assistance in Jonesboro after the agency deemed damage from severe storms that ripped through Craighead County on March 28 didn't reach the threshold for federal aid.

Straight-line winds pummeled the county, and a tornado ripped through part of Jonesboro's business district, causing extensive damage.

The request for individual assistance for homeowners and renters was denied in a letter dated Monday, according to Arkansas Department of Emergency Management spokeswoman Melody Daniel.

The letter from FEMA stated that the impact on individuals and households from the storm was not of such severity and magnitude to warrant receiving federal assistance for individuals.

[DOCUMENT: Letter from FEMA » arkansasonline.com/514letter/]

The county has 30 days to appeal the decision, Daniel said. Anthony Coy, director of emergency management for Craighead County, said the county will not appeal.

"We decided there was nothing new we could add that wasn't in the original request," Coy said. "An appeal would delay any relief to the citizens who need it."

The tornado that moved through Craighead County caused an estimated $7.9 million in damage to public buildings and infrastructure, according to Daniel.

Coy said the storm destroyed 149 homes, with 114 receiving major damage and 390 receiving minor damage. He said the county plans to request help from the state when it comes to individual assistance.

President Donald Trump has approved Gov. Asa Hutchinson's request for federal public assistance for Craighead County, FEMA announced Saturday.

That allows eligible entities within Craighead County to request assistance with costs related to recovery, such as debris removal, emergency protective measures and the restoration of public infrastructure.

Eligible applicants could include state and local governments and certain private non-profit organizations.

