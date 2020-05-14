Gyms open; time to work out

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER 1 Day Strength and Conditioning in Prairie Grove has opened, as allowed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson, with classes going on throughout the day. Restrictions for gyms and fitness centers include physical distance from participants, masks when possible and sanitizing and cleaning equipment often. Here, a group is on stationary bicycles, while others are running outside.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Members of 1 Day Strength and Conditioning have been chomping at the bit to return, and the center opened for classes Monday, the first day allowed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson because of the covid-19 pandemic, said Stan Karber, who owns the facility along with Tony Murphy.

Karber, who will be Lincoln High School principal next year, opened 1 Day about eight years ago at Lincoln Middle School. It then moved to a building on Cactus Jack Road in Prairie Grove and is in the second year at its new location on Heritage Parkway in Prairie Grove.

City gym Prairie Grove has opened its employee fitness center under strict orders. The gym is limited to four people at a time, for a maximum of 1.5 hours per person, per day, with 12-foot spacing between each participant. Other rules also apply. If the directives are not followed, an employee (or authorized person) will lose the ability to use the center.

Hutchinson closed all exercise and fitness centers in March, along with many other businesses, to help slow the spread of covid-19. Hutchinson now is opening up the state with restrictions in place.

Karber said 1 Day is following those restrictions and continuing to remind its members to abide by them.

The facility has about 200 members, adults and kids, but isn't scheduling any classes for children. Adult classes are held Monday-Friday during the morning, at noon, and again in the afternoon. Karber said many members are coming in for classes, but others are waiting.

"The gym guidelines are trickier for sure," Karber said.

Members are being asked health questions as they come in about any symptoms they are having. They are supposed to stay 12 feet apart while exercising and are helping to wipe down equipment. The center is being thoroughly cleaned three times each week.

In addition, Karber said, the doors are kept open to circulate fresh air, and classes are being held outside, along with stations going on in three rooms.

"While these are group fitness classes, it's very much based on individual efforts," Karber said. "We're using isolation and the outdoors to meet the guidelines."

Karber said members are asked to wear a mask, except when they are exercising.

"During warmup or if the clock is running, they don't have to have a mask on," Karber said. "I'm running the morning classes and am telling them to wear their masks until you're uncomfortable with it. There's definitely a group wearing their masks all the time."

Karber said he has a mask and wears it in the gym when he's walking around. He and Murphy also are spending time spraying and cleaning off equipment during the classes.

Another change, Karber said, is he's discouraging any socializing afterward. Normally, members would hang out and visit with each other. Each class is an hour slot and members are asked to leave after that.

"That was a tough part," Karber said. "It's social time for them."

He's also had to remind his members about social distancing.

"It's a catch-22," he noted. "First of all, you're friends with these people, but we have to be compliant and socially responsible."

The past six weeks or so have been tough for his members, he said. Many have done their own home workouts. There have been social posts to help with workouts and the facility has rented out equipment for members to use. In some instances, people have met in small groups to work out together in an outside environment.

"They've been going stir crazy. This is people's lives. This is their routines."

Karber said he and Murphy were glad to be able to open and the plan is to stay as compliant and as safe as possible.

"We want to keep people healthy and happy," Karber said.

