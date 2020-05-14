Healthy shoulder never got challenged

The cancellation of the high school softball season hit Bailee Bibb a little differently than she thought it would.

There were things the Sheridan pitcher wanted to cross off her to-do list before walking off a softball field for the final time. Bibb wanted to see how she would've fared on the mound with a completely healed shoulder, and she wanted the Lady Yellowjackets to have an opportunity to hoist a state championship trophy for a fifth consecutive season.

At a glance NAME Bailee Bibb SCHOOL Sheridan SPORT Softball CLASS Senior CHALK TALK Was a first-team Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps selection last season. … Had 26 hits, 29 RBI and scored 19 runs in 2019. She also drew a team-high 11 walks and had a slugging percentage of .951. … Helped Sheridan go 88-11-1 during her freshman, sophomore and junior years.

The 14th in a series recognizing some of the state’s best spring high school athletes who had their seasons canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus pandemic altered everything.

"The thing about it is that we didn't anticipate anything like this happening," Bibb said. "I was pretty upset, actually, but I think it's because it didn't really hit me at first. Me and my family were pretty upset to the point where we had a crying moment.

"But we accepted it. There was nothing we could do, and none of this is in our hands. Everything happens for a reason, and there's a plan for everything."

Bibb's original plans had everything to do with a Sheridan team that was favored to maintain its stranglehold over Class 5A softball.

The Lady Yellowjackets had won the past four state titles, with Bibb having a hand in three of them. She was a budding freshman in the team's 2017 run, then saw her role increase as a sophomore. Bibb, who started playing primarily in the outfield, hit .298 with 16 RBI and was second on the team with 6 home runs. She had a pair of hits and drove in two runs in Sheridan's 17-2 blowout over Marion in the 2018 state championship game.

As a junior, the 5-9 standout battled through a shoulder injury to make a return to the pitcher's circle.

"Her hard work ethic, her confidence and her positive outlook," Sheridan Coach Tamara Strawn said when describing Bibb. "She works so hard and always strives to do better. Bailee has such a sweet spirit, and she was so strong when on that mound."

Bibb had a 1.42 ERA and recorded a team-high 63 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings last season. She also closed out Sheridan's 4-3 victory over Greenwood to win the state championship.

This season, Sheridan returned 13 seniors from last year's team, including most of the starters who played against Greenwood. The Lady Bulldogs also welcomed back the bulk of their regulars, but Bibb and her teammates were confident in their chances to five-peat.

"We managed to get one benefit game in, but I really thought we were going to have a good year," said Bibb, who also hit .419 and clubbed 10 home runs as a junior. "I was ready to see how our lineup would be. We lost a few girls from last year, but we had some new girls coming in to go with what we had coming back.

"We wanted to make it back to the championship game, see if we could have an undefeated season. I think we had a good chance of doing that, too. For me personally, I was just wanting to pitch and see how well I could do with that, see if I could do better than I did last year."

Bibb embraced the possibility of playing some at first base, but thoughts of what could have been are all that's left for Bibb, who decided to not play collegiately despite receiving offers.

"It's all kind of slowed down for me now," she said. "Everything is good, but I've never really in my life stopped and done nothing. There's a first time for everything, though, but I'm going to miss it all.

"My teammates and being out there, playing with my friends and coaches that I enjoy being with, I'm going to miss all of that. The long days and long nights of playing ball and having fun, succeeding with everything. Those things are priceless. The relationships we all built, you can't replace those."

