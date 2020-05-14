• Torrence Burson of Memphis gave his daughter, Gabrielle Pierce, her own personal front-yard graduation ceremony, complete with a stage to walk across, a podium and a cheering audience in the street after Xavier University canceled its ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Coye Price, a 55-pound 9-year-old from Bethpage, Tenn., became the third child in his family to catch a monster fish, reeling in an 80-pound sturgeon that outweighed him by far, taking 15 minutes to get the fish into the boat, then releasing it after it was weighed and photographed.

• Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis police spokesman, said a 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg when a 23-year-old resident caught the child and two 12-year-olds burglarizing his home after they broke a window to get inside.

• Frank Amaro, 21, a would-be airline mechanic from Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to using a fake name and phone number to send $500 to a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner as a bribe for a passing grade on a test for commercial aircraft repair workers, prosecutors said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

• Howard Cooper, coroner in Lake County, Ill., said a 52-year-old Ingleside woman who recently adopted a French bulldog that was bred to fight was attacked inside her home and mauled to death, suffering numerous bite wounds and scratches on her legs, arms and torso.

• Shane Mitchell of Slidell, La., faces animal cruelty charges after being recorded on a doorbell camera stealing and then choking his estranged girlfriend's dog, Rubyjean, which survived the attack and was returned to its owner.

• Ty Schmidt, police chief of Champlin, Minn., said authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 3-foot-long Asian water monitor lizard, which typically dines on rodents and crocodile eggs, that escaped from its owner's house more than a week ago.

• Fabiana Zepeda, a nursing supervisor at a Mexico City hospital who drew national attention by making a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for covid-19.

• Linda Veress, a spokesman for Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, said that an unidentified woman who illegally visited the park while it's closed during the coronavirus pandemic was burned when she fell into a hole where hot gases emerge near the Old Faithful geyser.

A Section on 05/14/2020