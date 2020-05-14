Sections
May 14, 2020

Torrence Burson of Memphis gave his daughter, Gabrielle Pierce, her own personal front-yard graduation ceremony, complete with a stage to walk across, a podium and a cheering audience in the street after Xavier University canceled its ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Coye Price, a 55-pound 9-year-old from Bethpage, Tenn., became the third child in his family to catch a monster fish, reeling in an 80-pound sturgeon that outweighed him by far, taking 15 minutes to get the fish into the boat, then releasing it after it was weighed and photographed.

Evita Caldwell, a St. Louis police spokesman, said a 7-year-old boy was shot in the leg when a 23-year-old resident caught the child and two 12-year-olds burglarizing his home after they broke a window to get inside.

Frank Amaro, 21, a would-be airline mechanic from Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to using a fake name and phone number to send $500 to a Federal Aviation Administration test examiner as a bribe for a passing grade on a test for commercial aircraft repair workers, prosecutors said.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

Howard Cooper, coroner in Lake County, Ill., said a 52-year-old Ingleside woman who recently adopted a French bulldog that was bred to fight was attacked inside her home and mauled to death, suffering numerous bite wounds and scratches on her legs, arms and torso.

Shane Mitchell of Slidell, La., faces animal cruelty charges after being recorded on a doorbell camera stealing and then choking his estranged girlfriend's dog, Rubyjean, which survived the attack and was returned to its owner.

Ty Schmidt, police chief of Champlin, Minn., said authorities are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 3-foot-long Asian water monitor lizard, which typically dines on rodents and crocodile eggs, that escaped from its owner's house more than a week ago.

Fabiana Zepeda, a nursing supervisor at a Mexico City hospital who drew national attention by making a tearful appeal for respect for health care professionals dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, has tested positive for covid-19.

Linda Veress, a spokesman for Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming, said that an unidentified woman who illegally visited the park while it's closed during the coronavirus pandemic was burned when she fell into a hole where hot gases emerge near the Old Faithful geyser.

