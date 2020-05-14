Italy reopening as virus precautions lag

Italian Army personnel sanitize the Sanctuary of the Madonna del Divino Amore church to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus Wednesday in Rome. More photos are available at arkansasonline.com/514italy/ (AP/Mauro Scrobogna)

ROME -- Italy's reopening from the virus was supposed to be accompanied by a series of measures to limit infections in the one-time epicenter of Europe's pandemic: the distribution of millions of inexpensive surgical masks to pharmacies nationwide, a pilot project of 150,000 antibody tests and, eventually, the rollout of a contact-tracing app.

None of these is in place as Italy experiments with its second week of loosening restrictions and looks ahead to Monday's reopening of shops and, in some regions, bars and restaurants.

Italy's commissioner for the emergency, Domenico Arcuri, went on the defensive Tuesday to respond to mounting criticism of his Phase 2 rollout.

He insisted "Italians know well what to do" to protect themselves, even if they don't have the tests, masks, contact tracing or other measures that public health authorities deemed necessary for Italy to reopen in safety.

"Sometimes I make mistakes for which I expect criticism and, if necessary, reprimand, from Italians," Arcuri said. But he directed the blame at others and repeated that he was working solely in the public's interest.

Italy is by no means alone in emerging from lockdown without all its infection-prevention pillars in place.

But Italy's problems epitomize the challenges many countries face as they seek to balance economic and health care needs while reassuring citizens.

France's pledge to "protect, test and trace" all those who come into contact with a coronavirus patient was dealt a setback Monday when the constitutional court threw out part of its new virus law. The court objected to the contact-tracing language and ordered the government to take extreme care in protecting privacy.

The law, which took effect Tuesday, calls for teams of health care workers to trace the contacts of covid-19 patients and share that data on a government server, with or without the patients' consent.

French President Emmanuel Macron has also repeatedly pledged that France would be able to test up to 700,000 people per week. The national health authority told The Associated Press on Tuesday that France was averaging around 200,000-270,000 tests per week.

Britain, which has Europe's highest official death toll at more than 32,700, has ramped up its testing from 5,000 a day in March to close to 100,000 a day now. But it abandoned contact tracing after the virus' spread overwhelmed its capacity. A contact-tracing app is in trial stages, and 18,000 people are being recruited to do the tracing legwork now.

Spain, which like Italy was among the hardest-hit countries early on, is still ironing out protocols for contact tracing and has no immediate plans to roll out an app. While Spain's virus testing capacity has improved, the government has left contact tracing largely to the already stressed local health centers.

Germany, which has prided itself on its comparatively low death rate, has engaged more than 10,000 people in contact tracing. An app is planned but is still weeks away.

Turkey, meanwhile, has credited its army of contact tracers for its success in slowing the virus' spread. About 5,850 teams reached out to and tested close to 470,000 people suspected of being infected.

