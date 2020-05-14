Jacksonville pair held in drug case

Two people from Jacksonville were arrested after a traffic stop by Sherwood police turned into an assault on an officer Tuesday evening, according to arrest reports.

An officer spotted a car with no brake lights and made a traffic stop about 7:30 p.m. at the U.S. 67/167 Wildwood Avenue underpass. According to the report, the officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Schedule I, IV and VI drugs were found under the seat of driver Deshawn Daniels, 22, and behind the seat of passenger Shameka McClain, 37, according to the report.

Daniels, who was also in possession of a firearm, coughed, flailed, spit and refused to cooperate upon the arrival of an ambulance, and McClain lied several times about who she was because she had warrants out for her arrest, the report said.

Both were taken to the Pulaski County jail, where McClain was being held without bail, and Daniels' bail was set at $1,000.

Daniels is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of Schedule I drugs with purpose, felony possession of Schedule IV drugs with purpose, felony possession of Schedule VI drugs with purpose, and six felony counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor resisting arrest and felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

McClain is charged with felony possession of Schedule I drugs with purpose, felony possession of Schedule IV drugs with purpose, felony possession of Schedule VI drugs with purpose, six felony counts of drug paraphernalia and two felony counts of identity fraud.

Man faces drug, firearm charges

Little Rock police arrested a man with a stolen firearm and drugs in a motel parking lot Tuesday night, according to a report.

Officers saw Bill Vann, 24, in his vehicle about 10:40 p.m. with a glass smoking device and a revolver, later determined to be stolen, in plain view at the Motel 6 on 10524 W. Markham St., the report said.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

A small amount of meth was also found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Vann was taken to the Pulaski County jail where he was being held without bail and is charged with felony simultaneous possession of drugs and a firearm, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, felony theft by receiving and misdemeanor loitering.

Kids in car; mom jailed, report says

A North Little Rock woman was arrested, accused of endangering her children by leaving them in a vehicle alone Wednesday afternoon, according to a report.

Officers were sent about 5:30 p.m. to the parking lot of the Michael's store at 4126 McCain Blvd. where two small children were seen sitting in the back seat of an unattended, running vehicle, the report said.

When Valaszia Bates, 29, emerged from the store, she confirmed that she was the children's mother and told police she left them in the vehicle for a couple of minutes to run into the store to grab something, according to the report.

A witness who stayed near the vehicle said the children were unattended for 8-10 minutes, the report said.

The children were unrestrained, and the windows were cracked so they could have exited the vehicle, according to the report.

Bates was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held without bail and is charged with two felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

Metro on 05/14/2020