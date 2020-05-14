JPs let sheriff pick inmates for release

TEXARKANA -- Although the Miller County jail has room to accommodate its inmate population, county officials approved a measure Monday to keep the jail from overcrowding.

The Miller County Quorum Court voted to allow the sheriff's office to reduce some inmates' jail time in order to avoid jail crowding, if the need arises.

The county's justices of the peace approved a "meritorious good time" policy that would allow the sheriff's office to choose inmates who qualify.

"This would only apply to inmates who are serving time in the county jail and who would qualify for release at the sheriff's discretion," Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said. "This just gives us the ability to have this option available to us in case the need ever comes up."

