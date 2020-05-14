LISA Academy school in Northwest Arkansas gets the go-ahead

The state Board of Education decided a charter school system can open a campus in Rogers.

The board voted unanimously Thursday not to review a proposal by LISA Academy, meaning LISA Academy can open a kindergarten-through-12th grade school in Rogers, starting with the elementary grades in 2022-23. A charter school panel previously endorsed the project.

The campus, with a proposed 950-student cap, will be the second operated by the open-enrollment, publicly financed charter system in Northwest Arkansas. The LISA proposal increases the charter school system’s overall enrollment cap from 3,432 to 4,382.

The system operates a kindergarten-to-12th-grade program in Little Rock in what will grow from three to four buildings in the next school year, another kindergarten-through-12th-grade program in two buildings in Sherwood, and a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school in Springdale that LISA Academy began operating this school year.