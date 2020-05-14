LR's police agency set to flesh out media units

In this file photo Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey speaks during a press conference at police headquarters.

The Little Rock Police Department plans to hire a civilian media specialist after a national search over the coming months, according to Chief Keith Humphrey.

The move is part of a larger plan to separate the department's public affairs into two units: Community Relations and Freedom of Information Act.

"What we are going to do for the first time in the history of the department is we're going to hire a civilian media person," Humphrey said. "We're going to hire a civilian media person who will handle the social media platform, who will do the press releases, who will do the interviews and things like that."

The open job has not yet been posted by the department, according to Humphrey.

The current team of spokesmen for the department will be split up, according to Humphrey, with Lt. Michael Ford working with the freedom-of-information unit and officer Eric Barnes with the Community Relations unit.

"What we've done is we've separated our public affairs, and so what we have now is a standalone FOIA unit -- Michael's going to run the FOIA unit," Humphrey said. "And we've selected another lieutenant to work in our media."

Lt. Casey Clark will be the primary spokesman for the department starting in June, and will be the backup to the media specialist when that person is hired.

"The lieutenant will be the backup to [the media specialist], and then Barnes will be the backup to [Clark]," Humphrey said.

The reason for the split, according to Humphrey, is the body cameras the department will be implementing for officers to wear and the increased requests for footage from those.

"We're adding another person to that unit because we have to [implement the] body cameras, and we know that once the body cameras go into [use] we're going to have more requests," Humphrey said.

Under the freedom-of-information unit, Ford will also have two sergeants and another officer to help process Freedom of Information Act requests.

Ford, who became the spokesman in 2017, drew criticism earlier this year after he was placed under investigation for firing a rifle into the air just after midnight on New Year's Day at his residence in Maumelle.

When approached by Maumelle police, Ford denied that anyone in the home had fired a weapon and refused to give officers his name by telling them to "run my house."

Ford has not commented on the issue.

Humphrey said Ford was placed in that position because of his proficiency with Freedom of Information Act requests.

"He's well versed in FOIA, so that's why we decided to make it its own unit," Humphrey said.

According to Humphrey, moving the police supervisors around is standard procedure, and Ford will probably not be in that position for more than a couple of years.

"When I came in, I put a protocol in place where every three to five years supervisors will move around to different areas, so we don't keep the same supervisors in the same area," Humphrey said. "So some time at the first of 2022, Michael would probably move."

