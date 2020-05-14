Hendrix art museum gets $600,000 Windgate grant

Hendrix College in Conway has received a three-year, $600,000 grant from the Windgate Foundation to support its new Windgate Museum of Art, set to open in October.

The grant will significantly expand educational programming and strengthen the museum’s permanent collection. Some of the grant money will go toward hiring an education curator; create an artist residency program; and develop a lecture series with scholars, critics and artists of national reputation.

The 8,000 square-foot, environmentally controlled space includes three exhibition galleries. Funding comes from grants of more than $10 million from the Windgate Foundation and $1 million from the Alice L. Walton Foundation.