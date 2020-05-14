Amazon warehouse revamp set at $7.9M

The price to remodel a warehouse off Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock to accommodate a new Amazon.com Inc. facility is nearly $7.9 million, according to the building permit for the project.

The multinational technology company based in Seattle signed a 10-year lease that began May 1 for the city-owned property at 12401 Interstate 30, according to Catylist, the research company.

The contractor is HITT Contractors Inc. of Falls Church, Va. HITT is the general contractor on three Amazon projects near Amazon's future second North American headquarters in Crystal City, Va.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The I-30 site is one of three Amazon facilities in Central Arkansas.

The company opened a facility in 2018 in North Little Rock. The tentlike structure is designed to distribute "last-mile" deliveries using Amazon vans owned by contractors to deliver packages for the online retailer.

A third location is under construction on an 83-acre site at the Port of Little Rock that was purchased by an Amazon entity for $3.2 million.

-- Noel Oman

Zips Car Wash gets Connecticut investor

A private equity firm is investing in Little Rock tunnel car wash company Zips Car Wash with an eye toward further expansion of the brand.

Zips founder and Chief Executive Officer Brett Overman will remain majority owner of the business according to a Wednesday release. The details of the deal with Atlantic Street Capital in Connecticut were not released.

[RELATED » Interactive: Economic impacts of covid-19 » arkansasonline.com/economy/]

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Atlantic Street's investment and operations teams," Overman said in a statement. "Atlantic Street has considerable experience growing multi-unit, subscription-based retail platforms and driving well-run consolidations."

Zips has 185 locations in 17 states, primarily in the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions, and has more than 1,400 employees. The company was founded in 2003.

"Atlantic Street has been actively seeking the right opportunity in the express car wash market for several years." Atlantic Street partner Phil Druce said in a statement.

-- John Magsam

Index slides 10.20 to 340.41 at close

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 340.41, down 10.20.

"Comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warning of potential long-term economic damage in the absence of additional fiscal support reinforced negative investor sentiment and sent stocks lower, led by the energy and financials sectors," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.

Business on 05/14/2020