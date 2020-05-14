North Little Rock announces reopening dates; city offices, pools among those to resume services

FILE - Dylan Curtis, left, and his co-worker John Sherrill, with Little Rock Awning untangle flags after installing a canopy at North Little Rock city hall on Main Street in that city, on Feb. 26, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

The city of North Little Rock announced Thursday that pavilions, swimming pools, clubhouses, city offices and courts will reopen in the coming weeks.

Pavilions in Burns Park will be open for reservation beginning May 19 according to a news release issued by city officials. The maximum capacity is 50 patrons per pavilion. Bathrooms near the rented pavilions will be open during the rental period and cleaned roughly every 30 minutes.

City-owned club houses will be open for reservation beginning May 19. The maximum capacity will be 50 patrons or fewer, based on square footage. The renter is responsible for ensuring social distancing.

City of North Little Rock offices and city courts will open on June 1 with required social distancing guidelines, a release states. Masks will be required at court and no guests are allowed.

Community Center Swimming Pools at North Heights and Sherman Park have been tentatively scheduled to open June 5, the city said. The hours of operation will include three daily sessions of cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting.

North Heights will be limited to 50 patrons during each session and Sherman Park will be limited to 35 patrons each session.

Patrons will have their temperature checked and must pay a fee and receive a wristband before they are allowed into the pool area. Social distancing will be required at the pool, according to the city.