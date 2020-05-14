Notre Dame AD: no UA full house

In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick stands under a basket following an NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin, File)

FAYETTEVILLE -- Notre Dame Stadium won't be filled for the Fighting Irish's home opener against the University of Arkansas if the game is played as scheduled on Sept. 12.

Jack Swarbrick, Notre Dame's athletic director, made that clear when he was asked Tuesday during a YouTube fundraising video about how the coronavirus pandemic affects fans attending the game.

"We haven't yet gotten to the question of how big that audience is, but we won't be at capacity," Swarbrick said. "We'll do something less than that, and we'll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it, how you exit it.

"All things are to be determined, and we're working hard on them."

Swarbrick said there will be at least some fans allowed to attend the game, which marks the first time Arkansas and Notre Dame have met in football.

"We're committed to having fans in the stands, and we'll start with the other students," Swarbrick said. "My view throughout has been if we think it's safe for students to be on the field playing football, it should be safe for students to be in the stands watching football.

"So we'll build off that base of the other students, faculty and staff being a priority for us to give them an opportunity. And then our fans."

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a plan to reopen the state for live sporting events, including fans, beginning on July 4.

Notre Dame Stadium, which opened in 1930, has a capacity of 77,622.

"I think you'll enter the stadium a little bit differently," Swarbrick said. "I think what we ask you to do when you enter will be a little bit different.

"I think the concession opportunities will be different and I think in the stadium, we're going to work real hard to create some space."

Swarbrick said the tailgating experience around the stadium also will be different.

"It won't be in a normal tailgating environment," he said. "We need to create distance in tailgating and make sure people are safe."

Swarbrick said college programs can learn from the NFL.

"What we're focused on right now is gathering all the best practices and ideas we can," he said. "Some of the NFL teams are a little further down the road, so we're looking at what they're doing."

Arkansas and Notre Dame announced on July 17, 2017, a two-game football series starting in 2020. The Fighting Irish are scheduled to play at Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025.

Arkansas is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Nevada on Sept. 5 in Fayetteville.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open against Navy on Aug. 29 in Dublin, Ireland, but there has been widespread speculation the game won't be played overseas due to safety concerns.

Swarbrick, asked about when, where and if the Notre Dame-Navy game will be played, didn't have a definitive answer.

"It starts with what's the plan for the campus in the fall?" Swarbrick said. "Really important that we don't address these athletic issues separate from the larger university issues of, what's the plan? When will we return to school? That's the first piece of this.

"Then the second piece of this is, what's college athletics doing? Is college football going to start on time? Forget Notre Dame-Navy. When we get better information about those two things, then we can answer the specific Ireland question."

Notre Dame averaged 76,289 for seven home games last season, according to NCAA statistics. That figure ranked 17th nationally and would have been ninth among SEC teams.

The Fighting Irish had their streak of 273 consecutive sellouts end with an announced attendance of 74,080 for their 52-20 victory over Navy on Nov. 16 of last year.

