Powell warns of permanent economic hit

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a stark warning Wednesday that the United States was experiencing an economic hit "without modern precedent," one that could permanently damage the economy if Congress and the White House did not provide sufficient financial support to prevent a wave of bankruptcies and prolonged joblessness.

"Additional fiscal support could be costly but worth it if it helps avoid long-term economic damage and leaves us with a stronger recovery," Powell said in a videoconference with the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The Fed and Congress have taken far-reaching steps to counter what is likely to be a severe downturn resulting from the widespread shutdown of the U.S. economy. But Powell cautioned that numerous bankruptcies among small businesses and extended unemployment for many people remain a serious risk.

"We ought to do what we can to avoid these outcomes," Powell said.

Powell spoke a day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., proposed a $3 trillion aid package that would direct money to state and local governments, households and health care workers. This money would come on top of roughly $3 trillion in earlier financial assistance that the government has provided.

Yet Trump administration officials have said they want to first see how previous aid packages affect the economy. And Republican leaders in Congress have expressed skepticism about allowing more spending right now. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said there is no "urgency" to act.

But Pelosi on Wednesday said Powell's warnings validate her call to push for more spending immediately.

"The American people and experts agree that we must think big to protect lives and livelihoods during the coronavirus crisis," she said. "Not acting is the most expensive course."

DEMOCRATS' PROVISIONS

The bill provides nearly $1 trillion to states and cities to avert layoffs of police, firefighters and other essential workers as tax revenue tanks during the shutdown. It boosts another round of $1,200 direct cash payments to Americans, extends unemployment benefits, and launches a rent and mortgage relief fund. It provides $75 billion for more virus testing.

"The president calls it a war -- we're all warriors, that people are dying in the war," Pelosi said. No, these are family, and people are dying in the family."

She faces divisions within her own ranks, though, with members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus pushing for more time to review the 1,800-page legislation.

"DOA," President Donald Trump said of the Democrats' aid package during an event at the White House. "Dead on arrival."

'LASTING DAMAGE'

Powell made clear his concern that a recession may last long enough to cause extensive damage to the economy, and make a recovery weaker and slower. In such a scenario, unemployed workers would lose skills and their connections in the job market, making it harder for them to find new employment. And with many small businesses bankrupt, fewer companies would be available to hire the jobless.

"Deeper and longer recessions can leave behind lasting damage to the productive capacity of the economy," Powell warned. "Avoidable household and business insolvencies can weigh on growth for years to come."

Stock markets swooned after Powell's comments, as investors digested the likelihood of a sluggish recovery. The S&P 500 index closed down 1.75%.

"It was a soothing tone from Powell saying the Fed will do what they need to do, but it was also somber in that basically the Fed can't do everything," said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

Powell said the Fed would "continue to use our tools to their fullest" until the viral outbreak subsides. He gave no hint of what the Fed's next steps might be.

NO TO NEGATIVE RATES

Powell shot down the idea of cutting the Fed's short-term interest rate, which is now near zero, into negative territory, as central banks in Europe and Japan have done. Such a move would require banks to pay interest on cash reserves that they hold at the Fed. That would be intended to encourage them to lend the money instead. Yet negative rates appear to have done little to stimulate the economies of the countries that have adopted them.

Trump, who has frequently expressed his desire for the Fed to adopt negative rates, tweeted Tuesday that "as long as other countries are receiving the benefits of negative rates," the U.S. should also implement them.

"I know there are fans of the policy," Powell said. But "this is not something that we're looking at."

The chairman argued that negative rates likely would hurt the banking industry, and he noted that all Fed policymakers had expressed opposition to negative rates during their last discussion of them in October -- a rare show of unanimity among all 17 officials.

FED'S ROLE IS LIMITED

Fed officials have slashed interest rates to zero, purchased bonds at a record pace to restore order to roiled government bond markets and unveiled nine emergency lending programs in partnership with the Treasury Department. But Powell reiterated Wednesday that the Fed's programs, which will buy bonds from companies and local governments and make loans to midsize businesses, can only temporarily supply credit. The Fed lacks spending powers, which are reserved to Congress.

Powell characterized the Fed's ability to help as a "bridge across temporary interruptions," while suggesting that more may be needed as huge uncertainties confront the economy, from the speed of reopening to the scope of testing and the timing of a vaccine.

He repeated his previous warnings that the Fed can lend money to solvent companies to help carry them through the crisis but that a longer downturn likely would bankrupt some previously healthy companies without more help from the government.

REPUBLICANS' APPROACH

Republicans are working on their own proposals that Democrats have similarly said should be off the table, including shielding businesses from virus-related legal liabilities. Lawmakers and the White House also have begun pushing for additional individual and business tax cuts.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., did not seem spurred to action by Powell's warnings, noting that "it's one person's voice -- a smart person, that I tend to agree with a lot -- but it is just one person."

"I think we have to be very targeted about the next few weeks," he said.

Powell's downbeat view contrasted with a speech Monday by Charles Evans, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. Evans sketched a more upbeat outlook and suggested that "it's reasonable to assume a legitimate return to growth in the second half" of this year and into 2021.

And Tom Barkin, head of the Richmond Fed, suggested Tuesday in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the economy has "bottomed" and is likely "headed up."

Powell, in his remarks Wednesday, underscored some of the painful consequences of the recession. Among people who had been working in February, nearly 40% of households earning less than $40,000 a year lost a job in March, Powell said.

Last week, the government reported that the unemployment rate soared to 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression. And there are roughly 30 million Americans out of work.

Powell said the economy could eventually return to where it was before the pandemic, with unemployment at a 50-year low of 3.5%.

"There is a sense, a growing sense I think, that the recovery will come more slowly than we would like," he said, after highlighting that "the scope and speed of this downturn are without modern precedent, significantly worse than any recession since World War II."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Lisa Mascaro, Padmananda Rama and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press; by Jeanna Smialek, Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by Heather Long and Erica Werner of The Washington Post.

