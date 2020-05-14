Privacy measure fails in Senate vote

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate fell one vote short of adopting an amendment that would have required a search warrant for the government to conduct secret surveillance of internet users’ search and web browsing data.

The 59-37 vote Wednesday, with 60 needed to adopt the amendment, was a defeat for privacy advocates. Four senators weren’t present, at least one of whom would have voted in favor of the measure.

The amendment sponsored by Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would have been added to a House-passed bill reviving expired surveillance authorities under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

The amendment would have limited the authority under Section 215 of the Patriot Act, which allowed the government to access a variety of business records in national security investigations.

“The American people will not tolerate warrantless government spying,” Wyden said Wednesday on the Senate floor.

“If you want to see an American’s search history, then you better go to a judge and get a warrant,” Daines said.

Four senators didn’t vote, including independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Democrat Patty Murray of Washington, and Republicans Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Alexander is self-isolating at home after an aide tested positive for the coronavirus.