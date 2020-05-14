Sections
The Recruiting Guy

Shiloh's Cason commits to Arkansas as PWO

by Richard Davenport | Today at 11:38 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Shiloh Christian receiver Beau Cason (right) makes a catch Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in front of Nashville defensive back Will Pope during the first half of play at Champions Stadium in Springdale. ( Andy Shupe)

Shiloh Christian receiver Beau Cason has fulfilled his dream of being an Arkansas Razorback by committing to the football program as a preferred walk-on.  

Cason, 6-4, 195 pounds, picked Arkansas over preferred walk-on offers from Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Coastal Carolina and Furman, and scholarship offers from Army, Ouachita Baptist University and other programs.

“It’s really been my dream to be a Razorback, because my dad went there,” said Cason, who has a 3.1 grade point average and plans to major in business or engineering. “He played baseball at Arkansas and it’s so close to home. It’s just nice to be around my family and all my friends, because that’s where everyone from my high school is going.”

He caught 51 passes for 722 yards and 8 touchdowns last season for the Saints, who went 14-1 and advanced to the Class 4A state championship game. Cason received the walk-on offer from the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Cason said he brings size, a pride in blocking and the ability to go up and grab 50-50 balls.

“Football originally wasn't my main sport. It was baseball. I was an outfielder, and whenever you’re in the outfield, you put your hand up to catch it at the highest point,” he said. “That’s where I got it from.”

His teammate and receiver Truitt Tollett committed to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on in February.

