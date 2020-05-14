MEN'S GOLF

Perico, Buhl earn SEC honors

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas golfers Julian Perico and William Buhl were named to the All-SEC teams released Wednesday in voting by the conference coaches, while Wil Gibson was chosen for the SEC Community Service team, the league office announced.

Perico, a sophomore, became the first Razorback chosen first-team All-SEC since Sebastian Cappelen earned that honor in 2014. Buhl was picked for the second team.

Perico and Buhl are the first Arkansas teammates to make All-SEC since Cappelen and Ethan Tracy did so in 2012.

A native of Lima, Peru, who qualified as an individual for the NCAA Championships last year, Perico set a school record with a 70.38 stroke average this year in a shortened season. He posted three top-5 finishes, including runner-up at the Carmel Cup.

Perico, an SEC All-Freshman team member in 2019, had a team-high 23 counting scores out of 24 rounds this season, including 10 low rounds. He had a team-high 91 birdies and the team's only double eagle.

Buhl, who ranked 35th in the final Golfweek/Sagarin ratings, became the Razorbacks' 24th All-America selection this year. The native of Norway, who played his prep golf in Fairhope, Ala., defended his Gopher Invitational title this season and posted a team-best six top-20 finishes.

Buhl had a scoring average of 70.65 this year, the second-lowest in school history behind Perico.

Gibson, a sophomore from Jonesboro who redshirted this season, was recognized for his work as a member of the Razorback Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. He also participated in the Fearless Food Fight, a collaboration with Blue Cross and Blue Shield to fight hunger in Arkansas, as well as City Youth Ministries.

-- Tom Murphy

FOOTBALL

Jackson chooses SMU

Former University of Arkansas receiver T.Q. Jackson indicated Wednesday he will transfer to SMU.

Jackson made the announcement on his Twitter account, writing "Texas boy I gotta put on [SMU colors blue and red]."

The Jefferson, Texas, native announced he was entering the transfer portal in January and confirmed Monday he was remaining in the portal despite rumors to the contrary.

Jackson played in three games last season and caught one pass for 2 yards.

-- Tom Murphy

BASEBALL

Harris to transfer

Arkansas outfielder Trey Harris, a redshirt freshman from Little Rock Christian, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

Harris batted .257 with nine RBI in 2019. He was redshirting before the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic and could have up to three seasons of eligibility remaining at his next program.

-- Matt Jones

BASKETBALL

Real Deal moved to July

The 16th annual Real Deal in the Rock AAU basketball tournament, which had been rescheduled for June 5-7, has been pushed back again to July 24-26, according to a news release from event founder Bill Ingram.

The tournament originally was set for March 27-29. In Ingram's statement, he said the health and well-being of the event's volunteers, athletes, coaches and families was the top priority when considering a date to host the showcase.

-- Erick Taylor

ASU adds international forward

Arkansas State University signed Karolina Szydlowska from Poland to a national letter of intent Tuesday.

Szydlowska, a 6-0 forward from Wroclaw, Poland, spent the past two seasons at Seward County Community College in Kansas. This season, she helped the Saints to a 25-7 record and a semifinal finish in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament.

She earned first-team All-KJCCC West and second-team All-Region VI honors as she led Seward County in scoring (11.3 points per game), rebounding (7.0) and blocks (1.3). She shot 36.1% from the field, including 29.9% from three-point range.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services

